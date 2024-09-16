Champions One-Day Cup: Faheem Ashraf eyes comeback to national team

Faheem Ashraf last played an ODI in September 2023 against India in Asia Cup. - AFP

FAISALABAD: Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who is representing the Dolphins in the ongoing Champions One-Day Cup, has set his eyes on making a comeback to the national team by performing well.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Faheem shared his thoughts on his career, the ongoing Champions Cup, and his aspirations to return to the national team.

Faheem revealed his relentless drive to improve as a cricketer, the significance of the tournament, and his personal reflections on the highs and lows of his journey.

“I never feel fully satisfied with my performances," Faheem said, adding that his goal is to always perform better than before. "I strive to give my best for whichever team I play for."

The all-rounder expressed his determination to continue playing as long as he has the energy and drive, stating, "As long as I have the energy, I will keep playing cricket. Once I no longer have that, I’ll step away from the game."

Speaking about the importance of the Champions Cup, Faheem said that all the best players are participating, and this tournament marks the beginning of the season. It’s a very important event for every player.

He emphasised that for many players, this tournament could be a turning point in their careers.

"Some will be trying to make a comeback, while others will be looking to cement their places. It’s an important opportunity for young players to perform and get noticed by selectors and franchise teams." Faheem said.

Faheem also expressed his desire to use the Champions Cup as a platform to earn a spot in the upcoming Champions Trophy. "I’m aiming to perform well here and make a comeback for the Champions Trophy," he said.

Reflecting on the unpredictable nature of a cricket career, Faheem commented, "A career has its ups and downs, but a good performance can open many doors. What’s destined will come, and if it’s not in your destiny, it won’t happen."

“Perhaps I haven’t done justice to my talent. At times, it’s disappointing when, despite performing, opportunities don’t come your way. But I try to stay positive and avoid negative thoughts," he said.

Faheem added that he enjoys playing red-ball and T20 formats the most and noted that T20 has become the predominant format in Pakistan due to its frequent play.

"In Pakistan, everyone has become accustomed to T20 cricket because we play it so often," he concluded.