Champions One-Day Cup: Zahid Mehmood bamboozles Stallions to lead Markhors to victory

The Markhors celebrating their second win of the Champions One-Day Cup after they defeated the Stallions in an amazing bowling display on September 15, 2024. — PCB

A brilliant all-round performance by Salman Ali Agha and disciplined bowling by Zahid Mehmood helped Markhors secure their second win in the Champions Cup at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.



Zahid (5/18) and Salman (3/21) shared eight wickets, causing Stallions to collapse for just 105 runs while chasing a target of 232 set by the Markhors.

Apart from Babar Azam, no other Stallions batsman looked comfortable against the strong Markhors bowling attack. Babar and Shan Masood were the only two players to reach double figures, as the team was bowled out inside 24 overs.

Babar scored 45 off 44 balls, while Shan added just 19 runs, leaving Stallions 126 runs short of Markhors' total.

Earlier, Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed both hit half-centuries to help Markhors post a competitive total of 231. Iftikhar scored 60 off 66 balls, and Salman made 51 off 72. Abdul Samad also contributed with 37 runs to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Despite the respectable total, Markhors were unable to bat through the full 50 overs, as they were bowled out in 45 overs.

Jahandad Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Stallions, taking 4 wickets for 44 runs, while Mehran Mumtaz claimed 3 for 56.



Despite some solid contributions, Markhors struggled to build momentum and post a competitive total.



Mohammad Faizan couldn't settle at the crease in the start, falling for just 2 runs, caught behind by Mohammad Haris off Mohammad Ali.

Fakhar Zaman showed some promise, scoring 20 off 24 balls, but he was caught by Mohammad Ali off the bowling of Jahandad.

Kamran Ghulam provided a brief spark, hitting 11 off 13 deliveries, but Abrar Ahmed managed to lure him into a misjudged shot, leading to his dismissal. Captain Mohammad Rizwan fought hard, contributing 33 off 39 balls, but was caught by Abrar Ahmed off Mumtaz, leaving the team needing more stability.

Salman held the middle order together with a steady 51 from 72 balls, partnering with Iftikhar, who played aggressively and top-scored with 60 off 66 deliveries.

Their partnership gave the innings some life, but just as things began to look promising, Iftikhar was dismissed by Mehran. Samad tried to accelerate, smashing 37 off 35 balls, before Babar took a sharp catch to end his knock, again off the bowling of Mehran.

As the lower order faltered, Zahid was run out without scoring, and Naseem Shah followed soon after, caught by Hussain Talat for a duck off Jahandad. Akif Javed managed 5 off 4 balls, but Shahnawaz Dahani, the last man, was bowled by Jahandad for 4.

Jahandad shone with the ball, claiming four wickets, while Mehran also impressed with three scalps, effectively dismantling the Markhors' batting lineup.

Playing XIs

Markhors: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Faizan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahnawaz Dahani

Stallions: Shan Masood, Yasir Khan, Babar Azam, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (c) (wk), Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali