Pakistan cueists continue winning streak in Snooker World Cup

Asjad defeated Qatar’s Ali Alobaidli to maintain his lead in the group. - Asjad Iqbal/Facebook

Pakistani cueists continue their winning streak at the Snooker World Cup in Mongolia, with Awais Munir and Asjad Iqbal securing victories in their third matches, both advancing to the Round of 16.

Awais triumphed over Iran’s Siyavosh Mozayani with a 3-1 scoreline. After losing the first frame, Awais made a brilliant comeback to win the next three consecutively. The frame scores were 9-63, 78-34, 59-50, and 73-13 in favour of Awais.

On the other hand, Asjad defeated Qatar’s Ali Alobaidli to maintain his lead in the group. Asjad’s frame scores were 59-36, 26-63, 58-19, and 70-58.

With an undefeated run in the group stage, both finished on top of their group stage to qualify for the pre-quarter finals.

On Saturday, In his first match, Asjad defeated Mongolia's Batarkhuu Naranhuu with a score of 3-0, the frames ending 71-38, 71-51, and 110-32. In the second match, Asjad also triumphed over Japan’s Junji Miyazawa, again without dropping a frame, with scores of 68-18, 63-11, and 83-01.

Awais Munir won his first match against Mongolia’s Kash Uchjir, with frame scores of 60-17, 62-12, and 81-09. In his second match, Awais defeated Oman’s Hussain Al-Wati without losing a frame, with scores of 68-06, 10175-12, and 83-15.