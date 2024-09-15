CPL 2024: Mohammad Amir breaks Bhuvneshwar Kumar's T20 record

Mohammad Amir spotted at number three for delivering 25 maiden overs. -AFP

Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammad Amir surpassed India’s Bhuveshnar Kumar’s record by delivering 25 maiden overs in T20I cricket.

Amir, 32, secured the third spot in this list while playing for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the ongoing Caribbean T20 League.

However, West Indies off-spin bowler Sunil Narine is leading with 30 maiden overs followed by Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan on second position with 26.

The 32-year-old is at number three with 25 maiden overs leaving Kumar on fourth with 24.

Meanwhile, the left-arm fast-medium bowler has given his best for his team in the domestic T20 format, with bagging 347 wickets in 302 matches.

In addition, the star cricketer has bagged five wickets in seven matches of the ongoing 2024 Caribbean Premier League.

It is worth noting that Amir played an impactful role for the Green Shirts in 2017 Champions Trophy, where he took wickets of top-Indian batters including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan.

This performance helped Pakistan in getting their hands on the title by 180 runs against India.

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are all set to make their impact against St Lucia Kings on Monday after facing defeat against Barbados Royals on Thursday, September 12.

Amir’s team have only bagged one victory in the tournament against Trinbago Knight Riders by six runs on Friday, September 6.