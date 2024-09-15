Sahibzada Farhan targets top scorer title in Champions One-Day Cup

Sahibzada Farhan is representing the Dolphins in the Champions Cup. -ESPNcricinfo

FAISALABAD: Pakistan's international cricketer Sahibzada Farhan, representing the Dolphins in the ongoing Champions One-Day Cup, has expressed his desire to emerge as the top scorer in the competition.

While his sights are set on the trophy he emphasised that performance in this one tournament alone should not be the sole criterion for selection.

He added that whenever given the opportunity at the top of the order, he has consistently delivered strong performances.



In an interview with Geo News after the Dolphins’ recent defeat to the Panthers, Farhan discussed both his team’s performance and his personal goals.

Farhan reflected on the match, saying, “Muhammad Hurraira and I got off to a good start, but we should have carried it through and finished the game. Later, Hurraira and I spoke about how we shouldn’t have left the match at that point. Our mentor, Sarfaraz Ahmed, also stressed that with the way we started, we should have won.”

He further commented, “We had the game in our hands during the initial partnership, but we lost wickets due to our own mistakes, getting out near the boundary. It wasn’t like we were dismissed by LBW or caught behind. These were avoidable errors.”

Speaking about the tournament, Farhan described the Champions Cup as a high-level competition with intense matchups featuring top-quality batsmen and bowlers. He also noted how the presence of fans has made the games even more exciting.

Regarding his personal ambitions, Farhan stated, “My goal is always to be the top scorer in every tournament.” When asked about the Champions Trophy, he replied, “One tournament alone isn’t enough for selection consideration. There’s a lot of cricket to be played in the next six months, and all players' performances should be taken into account.”

Expressing confidence in his future prospects, Farhan added, “I always let my bat do the talking. Whenever I’ve been given the chance at the top order, I’ve performed well, and I hope to continue doing so.”