Lionel Messi nets two goals in return to Inter Miami against Philadelphia

Lionel Messi after smashing two goals within four minutes against Philadelphia Union. -AFP

Argentine’s star Lionel Messi smashed two goals within four minutes, making a comeback after three months as Inter Miami beat the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Sunday in his first game for the club in over three months.

Additionally, in the first half, the Herons were leading with 2-1, as the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner scored in the 26th and 30th minute of the game.

Earlier in July, the 37-year-old got his ankle injured in the Copa America final against Colombia.

In regard to this, Argentina’s captain wasn’t chosen to play for his national team. In those matches, his team defeated Chile 3-0 while faced a defeat against Colombia from 2-0 during World Cup Qualifiers last week.

Meanwhile, the comeback of Messi, 37, wasn’t confirmed. His head coach Tata Martino confirmed his involvement on Friday, but wasn’t sure if he would start or come off the bench.

In the 59th second of the game, the opposite team took the lead, however, the Herons tied the game after the ex-Barcelona player smashed his 13th Major League Soccer goal of season.

The Argentine star gave assist to Luis Suarez in the 98th minute who kicked the winning goal for Inter Miami.

It is worth noting that Messi now has 15 goals and 15 assists for Inter Miami in 19 matches.

Moreover, Messi’s absence has affected his team a lot. Inter Miami had gone 10-3-1 in all the competitions they encountered. It was dismissed in the Round 16 of Leagues Cup by the Columbus Crew.

The Herons currently leads MLS with 62 points and is ahead of the Los Angeles Galaxy and FC Cincinnati by 10 points in the race for the Supporters’ shield.

After clinching victory against Philadelphia Union, Messi said that he wanted to make a comeback.

"The truth is that I'm a little tired. The heat and humidity in Miami don't help much either, but I really wanted to come back, I had been off the field for a long time,” said Messi.

"Little by little I was training with the group, feeling good and that's why we decided that I would start, and I'm very happy - very happy,” he concluded in the post-match conversation.