Champions One-Day Cup: PCB tweaks playing conditions

PCB changed the playing conditions after two games. - PCB

FAISALABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has tweaked the playing conditions of the ongoing Champions One-Day Cup at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium by modifying the bonus points rule.

Now, the teams will earn bonus points based on the difference in run rate instead of the margin of runs or wickets.

PCB has confirmed that the bonus points rule has been revised.

Under the new playing conditions, teams will receive bonus points based on the difference in run rate in each game.

A difference of one run per over will earn one bonus point, two runs per over will earn two bonus points, and three runs per over will result in three bonus points.

Previously, bonus points were awarded based on the margin of victory by runs or wickets.

According to a PCB spokesperson, this change was made to make the competition more exciting and to encourage positive and aggressive cricket.

As per the playing conditions, if a match is washed out or cancelled without completing innings, no points will be awarded to any team. Scoring 350 runs will earn one bonus point while scoring 375 runs will earn two bonus points. Additionally, teams can earn bonus points by taking three wickets or scoring 80 runs in the first powerplay.

The Markhors are at the top position in the Champions One-Day Cup points table with 14 points after three games.

The Rizwan-led side won the inaugural match against the Panthers by 160 runs on September 12.

The Stallions are spotted at the second place of the table with 13 points after winning the second match of the tournament against the Lions on Friday by 133 runs.

The Panthers are placed at number 3 in the points table with 11 points.

Following the Dolphins’ defeat in the third fixture of the tournament, the team is at number four in the points table with zero points.

Similarly, the Lions are standing at the bottom at fifth with zero points.