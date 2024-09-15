Pakistan, Barbados level 1-1 after opening day of Davis Cup World Group II tie

Pakistan Davis Cup team. — PTF/file

KARACHI: The first day of the Davis Cup World Group II Round 1 tie between Pakistan and Barbados ended with both teams even at 1-1 on Saturday at the National Tennis Centre in Bridgetown.

Barbados secured the lead when Darian King cruised to a comfortable victory over Pakistan’s Mohammad Shoaib. King dominated the match on the outdoor hard courts, winning 6-3, 6-0, and giving the hosts an early lead.

Pakistan responded in the second singles match, with veteran Aqeel Khan battling back after dropping the first set to Kaipo Marshall. Aqeel lost the opening set 4-6 but rebounded with a strong performance, winning the next two sets 6-1, 6-4 to level the tie.

The tie will resume on Sunday with a crucial doubles match. Pakistan’s most experienced doubles pairing, Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, will team up to take on Barbados. Following the doubles, Shoaib and Aqeel will return for the reverse singles matches, which will ultimately decide the winner of the tie.

Remember, Pakistan got back to full strength after recovery of Aisam-ul-Haq, who joined the team following typhoid infection.

“I recovered in time from typhoid and have joined the team in Barbados. Hopefully, I will be in better shape for the doubles to be played on Sunday,” Aisam said.

Barbados has got a comparatively weaker outfit with none of the players ranked anywhere among the 1000 ranked players.

Darian King is ranked 1230 with no other having individual ranking. Kaipo Marshal, Xavier Lawrenc Lewis Haydn and Stephen Slocombe have no ATP ranking individual rankings.

On the contrary Pakistan’s Aisam is still one of the top ranked doubles players with the likes of Aqeel and Muhammad Shoaib having played even against the top 200 players with utmost confidence.

Aisam, playing president of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), expressed confidence in the team’s chances, stating: “The Pakistan team is a combination of experienced and young blood and we are confident of winning the tie.

Aqeel, an experienced team player, stated: “Barbados is a strong team with world-class players and we will do our best to play our best game and win the tie.”

The Pakistan Davis Cup team includes the following members: Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Yousaf Khalil, Ahmed Nael Qureshi.