WATCH: Ronaldo receives ‘GOAT’ jersey from Al Nassr after historic 900th goal milestone

Ronaldo received a jersey over his 900-goal milestone. -X/CristianoRonaldo

In commemoration of his 900-goal milestone, the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr awarded Cristiano Ronaldo a jersey labelled “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time).

Earlier, the most-followed celebrity conquered this milestone during Portugal’s UEFA Nations League game against Croatia.

Ronaldo's goal against Croatia came late in the game after he came on as a second-half substitute and converted it with ease for a 2-1 win.

The special jersey features the word "GOAT" and the number "900" written on the back.

Ronaldo received the gift before he kicked off Al Nassr's match against Al Ahli on Friday. There was also a tifo carrying messages like "900 goals" and "Only heroes achieve glory.”

Moreover, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently made headlines for breaking records by becoming the first individual to reach one billion followers on all social media handles.



Sharing his excitement, the Al Nassr captain announced his achievement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He posted: “We’ve made history -1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number – it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond.”

Additionally, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner expressed gratitude in his post.

"From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together,” he added.

Ronaldo, 39, regarded his fans for all the achievements and victories in his successful career.

Previously, after smashing his historic 900 kick, the Portugal forward expressed excitement in the post-match presentation.

"It means a lot," Ronaldo said. "It was a milestone I wanted to reach for a long time. I knew I would reach this number, because as I continue to play, it would happen naturally."

In the celebration, Ronaldo raised his hands to his face and dropped to his knees.

Continuing with his conversation, the 39-year-old shed light over the hard work that is required to get hands on such a milestone.

In regard to his achievement, Al Nassr’s captain celebrated by posting on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and expressed gratitude.

“I dreamed of this, and I have more dreams. Thank you all!” he posted.