Champions One-Day Cup points table after three games

Markhors lead in the points table of Champions One-Day Cup. -PCB

The Markhors are at the top position in the Champions One-Day Cup points table with 14 points after three games

The Rizwan-led side won the inaugural match against the Panthers by 160 runs on September 12.

The winning side scored 347/6 within 50 overs while the Panthers made 187 all-out within 34.5 overs.

Kamran Ghulam of Markhors received the Player of the Match award after scoring 115 runs off 102 deliveries in the first innings, making it possible for his team to clinch victory in the very first match of the domestic tournament.

Continuing with the points table, the Stallions are spotted at the second place of the table with 13 points after winning the second match of the tournament against the Lions on Friday by 133 runs.

With the Mohammad Haris-led side opting to bat first, made 336/5 within 50 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s team were not able to chase the target, therefore ended up scoring 203 all-out within 39.3 overs.

Thanks to the white-ball captain Babar Azam for making win possible for his team by scoring 76 runs off 79 balls. He was also regarded as Player of the Match in the post-match presentation.

Champions One-Day Cup 2024 Points Table

Champions One-Day Cup. - Espncricinfo

Additionally, after winning one match and losing the other, the Panthers are placed at number 3 in the points table with 11 points.



Shadab Khan and his team were defeated in their first match against Markhors; however, they came strong in their second match against Dolphins and won by 50 runs on September 14.

Panthers scored 328 all-out within 49.4 overs in the first innings while Saud Shakeel’s side made 278 all-out within 47 overs.

In the after-match presentation, Mohammad Hasnain, representing the Panthers received the Player of the Match award for bagging five wickets in the second innings.

Following the Dolphins’ defeat in the third fixture of the tournament, the team is at number four in the points table with zero points.

Similarly, the Lions are standing at the bottom with zero points.