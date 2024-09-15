Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz secures spot in 247 International Squash Championship final

Ahsan Ayaz reaches final after dominant win over Egypt's Elbarbary. -Author

KARACHI: Pakistan's Ahsan Ayaz has secured a spot in the final of the 247 International Squash Championship, currently being held in the United States.

In the semi-final, Ayaz delivered a dominant performance, defeating Egypt’s Karim Elbarbary with a convincing score of 3-0. The scores line was 11-3, 11-7, and 11-0.

Earlier in the quarter-final, Ayaz also overcame his compatriot Fawad Khalil, winning with scores of 11-7, 11-5, and 11-5.

In the final, the second-seeded Ahsan Ayaz will face Egypt’s third-seeded Mohamed Sharaf. The 247 International Squash Championship offers a total prize pool of $3,000.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old expressed excitement prior to the semi-final on his X handle, formerly known as Twitter on Saturday.

He posted: “Excited to have made it to the Semi-Final of the 247 International Squash Championship 2024 in NJ, USA. Looking forward to facing Karim Elbarbary of Egypt today at 4PM EST.”

Additionally, the final showdown is expected to be held on September 15, between Ayaz and Muhammad Sharaf of Egypt.

Previously on September 1, Pakistan’s squash player, spotted at the 87th rank in the world, defeated Yash Bhargava in the final of Colleyville Open Squash 2024.

Moreover, he clinched the title by securing a 3-1 win against his Indian opponent.

The final scores were 11-6, 8-11, 11-3, and 11-8 in favour of Ayaz.

The Colleyville Open Squash Tournament had a total prize money of $3,000.