Champions One-Day Cup: Usman's century sets up Panthers to post 329-run target against Dolphins

Usman Khan raises his bat after scoring century. - PCB

Usman Khan registered his first List A century while Haider Ali and captain Shadab Khan hit fifties as the Panthers posted a 329-run target against Dolphins in the third game of the Champions One-Day Cup at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Usman took the ownership after both the openers fell early. Saim Ayub (6) and Abdul Bangalzai (5) were sent back inside five overs by Mir Hamza.

Usman paired with Umar Siddiq to give some resistance to the innings. Siddiq made 30 off 39 before being run out by Asif Ali.

Mubasir Khan (5) was removed by Faheem Ashraf as the Panthers looked to make a comeback.

Usman and Haider took the onus, putting a 103-run stand. Haider made a quickfire 46-ball 63 which included five fours and three sixes.

Meanwhile, Usman reached his century off 97 balls.

At the backend, skipper Shadab hit a 45-ball 65 while Usama Mir made 13-ball 22. Panthers were bowled out for 328 in 49.4 overs.

Usman Qadir was the pick of the bowlers for the Dolphins while Hamza and Abbas Afridi took each.

Playing XIs

Panthers: Saim Ayub, Abdul Bangalzai, Umar Siddiq, Usman Khan (wk), Mubasir Khan, Shadab Khan (c), Amad Butt, Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahmed Bashir

Dolphins: Sahibzada Farhan, Muhammad Hurraira, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Saud Shakeel (c), Qasim Akram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Noman Ali, Usman Qadir, Mir Hamza