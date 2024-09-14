Jasprit Bumrah reveals fittest Indian cricketer and it is not Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah (L), Ravindra Jadeja (M) and Virat Kohli (R). - BCCI

India’s bowling spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, has made a surprising claim during a recent event, stating that Virat Kohli is not the fittest player in the Indian cricket team.

Instead, Bumrah chose to name himself as the fittest player in the entire squad. Bumrah is set to feature in India’s upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

Kohli is widely regarded as one of the fittest cricketers to have ever played the game. From the early stages of his career, he has displayed exceptional fitness and has consistently maintained high standards throughout.

Even at 35, Kohli continues to challenge the younger players in the team and fields in key positions. His performances have improved over the years, alongside his remarkable fitness levels.

At the event, when asked about the fittest player in Team India, Bumrah’s answer was unexpected as he placed himself ahead of Kohli. The 30-year-old pacer was quick to explain that being a fast bowler in India requires considerable effort.

"I know the answer that you are searching for but I would like to say my name because I am a fast bowler. I have been playing for a while, so you know, being a fast bowler and playing in this country in the heat takes a lot of requirements. So, I will always promote fast bowlers and I will always take a fast bowler's name," Bumrah said in the event.

Although Bumrah did not mention Kohli by name, Kohli will always remain an inspiration in terms of fitness for the next generation of cricketers. Under his captaincy, he introduced a fitness culture within the Indian team and played a key role in overcoming fitness barriers.

During his tenure as captain, Kohli made the Yo-Yo test mandatory and prioritised fitness as the top concern for the players. As a result, the team’s players placed greater emphasis on fitness, which ultimately raised the overall standards of the squad.

Kohli last played an international match during the ODI series on India’s tour of Sri Lanka. However, it was a series to forget for Kohli with the bat, as India lost 0-2. Prior to the Sri Lanka series, Kohli featured in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he helped India clinch the title with a Player of the Match-winning performance in the final.

Meanwhile, Bumrah has not played any competitive cricket since the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. Bumrah had an excellent tournament, consistently taking wickets at key moments. He was named Player of the Tournament after taking 15 wickets in 8 matches at an average of just 8.26, with an economy rate of 4.17.

Both Kohli and Bumrah are set to feature together in India’s upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which starts on 19th September in Chennai.