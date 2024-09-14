Younis Khan urges Babar Azam to 'focus solely on cricket'

Younis Khan (L) with Babar Azam (R) while batting. - AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket captain, Younis Khan, has advised Babar Azam to focus solely on his performance and avoid distractions, stating that success on the field speaks louder than words.

Addressing the media in Karachi, Younis revealed that he often hears people urging Babar Azam to improve his performance, adding that Babar can surpass even his own tally and score 15,000 Test runs.

"There are high expectations from Babar, and while players use social media, their real answers should come through the bat and ball," Younis said.

Reflecting on the value of performance over leadership, Younis drew a parallel with India's Virat Kohli, noting that Kohli performed better after stepping down from the captaincy. "Performance is what matters; captaincy is a small thing," he remarked.

The former captain didn’t hold back when discussing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), criticising the organisation for making abrupt decisions that impact the team’s stability.

"It feels like the PCB still doesn't know its true worth," Younis commented. "The coaches and captains are frequently replaced without any long-term planning, leading to uncertainty within the team.

"Sudden decisions happen in PCB, and coaches come and go. Sometimes it feels like the camel desiring to have horns lost even his ears," he quipped, referring to the unpredictable nature of decision-making within the board.

He also shared his surprise at how ordinary people seem to know more about who should be in charge of the team than the board itself: "Even the fruit seller, grocer, and vegetable vendor seem to know who should be the captain and coach, but the PCB doesn’t."

Younis further urged the PCB to reinstate departmental cricket, which he credited for supporting players in the past. "I could play cricket because of UBL. Departmental cricket has sustained many players, and its revival is crucial," he said. He acknowledged the role of cricket leagues but stressed that Pakistan’s domestic cricket should not be overlooked.

Lastly, Younis encouraged PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to evaluate his team and reassured the public that he did not doubt Naqvi’s intentions. However, he expressed concern that the future of Pakistan cricket could be at risk if sudden changes continue to dominate the board’s operations.

Younis called for a renewed focus on building a stable cricketing structure in Pakistan, warning that the current state of affairs could jeopardise the country's rich cricketing legacy.