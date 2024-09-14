WATCH: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi go head-to-head in Champions One-Day Cup

Babar Azam vs Shaheen Afridi rivalry was renewed in Faisalabad. - PCB

The Champions One-Day Cup is off to a thrilling start, with the second match providing an exciting and unforgettable contest between two of Pakistan’s biggest stars, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, faced off in the Stallions versus Lions clash at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Babar, Pakistan's white-ball captain, started brilliantly against Shaheen Afridi, but it was the left-arm pacer who had the last laugh, dismissing Babar for a well-made 76.

WATCH:

It was a day to remember for the Stallions' batters as four players notched up half-centuries, supported by valuable contributions from Shan Masood and Jahandad Khan. The team ended their innings on 336/5 against the Lions.

Led by Mohammad Haris, the Stallions won the toss and chose to bat on a perfect surface for run-scoring. Shaheen Afridi’s Lions looked lost as seven bowlers were used, but only Khushdil Shah managed an economy rate under six.

Shaheen didn’t just have one 'last laugh moment' in the match. After being hit for boundaries by Mohammad Haris, the 24-year-old pacer claimed the prized wicket of the opposition captain in the final overs.

Chasing a target of 337, the Lions were bowled out for 203 in the 40th over. Their first wicket fell with just one run on the board, as Sajjad Ali was dismissed for a duck after facing four balls from Mohammad Ali.

The next two wickets quickly followed, with Abdullah Shafique departing in the fifth over for nine runs off 14 balls, and Omair Yusuf falling for two off four deliveries in the sixth over.

At 22-3, Imam-ul-Haq, who had opened with Sajjad, formed a crucial 50-run partnership with Sharoon Siraj. However, Siraj was dismissed for 28 off 38 balls, leaving the Lions at 72-4.

Khushdil Shah came in at number six to join Imam but could only manage 19 runs before being dismissed by Haris Rauf. Aamer Yamin, who replaced him, scored 22 off 21 balls with a four and a six before being bowled by Mehran Mumtaz in the 30th over.