PAK vs IND: India down Pakistan 2-1 in high-octane Asian Champions Trophy clash

Team India celebrates their goal. - Asian Hockey Federation

India down Pakistan 2-1 in their final round match of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.

India have won every game in the round stage and finished at the top of the table with 15 points. Meanwhile, this was Pakistan's first defeat after two wins and as many draws. They finished with eight points

The Men in Green started the game on a positive note and took the lead in the first quarter courtesy of brilliant skills by Hannan Shahid as he pushed the ball to Ahmad Nadeem who steered the ball goalward without a problem.

India bounced back instantly through a penalty corner. Captain Harmanpreet Singh netted the goal.

At the start of the second quarter, it was Harmanpreet again who converted a penalty corner and scored in the same direction as he did the first time.

The third and fourth quarter were goalless as both teams attacked at respective nets on many occassions.

It must be noted Pakistan and India both have qualified for the semi-finals.

Pakistan recorded a 5-1 win over China on Thursday while they defeated Japan in their third game.

Remember, Pakistan's first two games ended in a draw against Malaysia and South Korea, respectively.

Pakistan's Asian Champions Trophy Schedule

vs Malaysia (2-2) -September 8

vs South Korea (2-2) - September 9

vs Japan (2-1) - September 11

vs China (5-1) - September 12

vs India (1-2) - September 14