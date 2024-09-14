ENG vs AUS: Liam Livingstone levels T20 series for England against Australia

Liam Livingstone played his 50th T20I on Friday. - AFP

Liam Livingstone said he is thriving on extra responsibility up the order after his 87 levelled England's T20 international series with Australia at 1-1 on Friday with one match to play.

Australia had posted a big total of 193/6 thanks to Jake Fraser-McGurk's first international 50 and contributions from captain Travis Head (31) and Josh Inglis (42).

But Livingstone had a starring role with both bat and ball to set up a winner takes all clash for the series in Manchester on Sunday.

In his 50th T20 international, the spinner was the pick of the England bowlers with 2-16 despite only bowling three overs.

He then came to the crease with the hosts 34-2 inside four overs.

Stand-in captain Phil Salt's 39 off 23 deliveries helped his side rebuild but it was a blistering 90-run partnership off 47 balls between Livingstone and Jacob Bethell that swung the game England's way.

"It is not easy coming in a five, six or seven. So moving up the order it gives me a bit more responsibility, time to bat, and I feel I am in decent nick at the moment with bat and ball," said Livingstone, who has been hampered by injuries in recent years.

"Towards the end of the Hundred I felt I was getting my body back to normal, which is a thing that has bothered me the last couple of years.

"It has taught me a few life lessons but I am enjoying my cricket and playing with a smile on my face."

Bethell departed for 44 on just his second international but Livingstone remained at the crease until the scores were tied.

Livingstone (87) was denied hitting the winning runs when he was bowled by Matt Short, who took 5-22, but Adil Rashid's single saw England over the line with six balls to spare.

Earlier, England looked set for a chase in excess of 200 as the tourists made another rapid start with Head smashing his 31 off just 14 balls.

Australia were cruising along at 119-2 in the 13th over before Fraser-McGurk's flashy innings came to an end when he was caught off the bowling of Livingstone.

Just like in the opening game of the series, which Australia won by 28 runs, it was left to the English spin attacking to limit the damage.

"Good score, felt like we were right in the hunt and we were close," said Head, who was standing in for the ill Mitch Marsh as skipper