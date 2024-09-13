Cristiano Ronaldo breaks social record in ‘surprising’ move

Cristiano Ronaldo scripted another history. -Reuters

Renowned football star Cristiano Ronaldo has once again smashed the records by becoming the first individual to reach one billion followers across all social media handles.

It is worth noting that after being the most-followed celebrity on Instagram, the Portuguese star has started his YouTube channel “UR Cristiano.”

In just under two hours, the 39-year-old’s channel attracted over one million subscribers and created history of having these many subscribers in record time.

Sharing his excitement, the Al Nassr captain announced his achievement on X, formerly known as Twitter.





We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number - it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond.



From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1… pic.twitter.com/kZKo803rJo — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 12, 2024





He posted: “We’ve made history -1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number – it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond.”



Additionally, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner expressed gratitude in his post.

"From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together,” he added.

Ronaldo, 39, regarded his fans for all the achievements and victories in his successful career.

"You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve. Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together,” Ronaldo posted.

Recently, UEFA’s best player of the year, was seen opting for the French sensation and the rising star Kylian Mbappe over his fellow player Karim Benzema as the “better player” in Rio Ferdinand’s podcast.

The Portuguese forward has created this social media record after becoming the first-ever football player to score 900 career goals.



