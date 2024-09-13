AFG vs NZ: List of Tests abandoned due to rain

Fifth day of Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand. -AFP

The fixture between Afghanistan and New Zealand is marked to be the eighth match of the history, abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Over the years, several matches have been disrupted due to weather conditions, especially rain, leaving the fans disappointed.

The first instance experienced was a Test match in 1890 held at the Old Trafford between England and Australia. The Test were three days long during those times.

Additionally, after 48 years, in 1938 the age-old rivals were again found deadlocked in a rain-marred match. The match was abandoned as it rained all four days, leaving the score 0-0 by the end of first three Tests.

As the matches being hosted for five days since 1970, England visited Australia for a seven-match Ashes series, which was reduced to six Tests due to rain on the third day at the MCG.

In 1989, things took a different turn with New Zealand and Pakistan encountering rain on Day three of the first Test scheduled at the Dunedin.

In response to this hindrance, the cricket boards of the involved teams organised an ODI match on the fourth day, which was conquered by the New Zealand.

Continuing with the list, England faced West Indies in 1990 in the second Test in Georgetown which was abandoned without a toss. As a result, an ODI on Day 5 was organised.

Moreover, the Green Shirts faced another natural condition acting as a barrier against Zimbabwe in 1998, when the match was marred by heavy fog on four days in Faisalabad. However, the conditions were improved by the second half of Day 4, handing Zimbabwe a rare series win in Pakistan.

Similarly, the first Test between India and New Zealand was abandoned on the same day as Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe. The only difference that this three-match tour of India was spoilsport by rain at the Carisbrook in Dunedin.

Recently, the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand has been abandoned after nearly 26 years. This match was entirely called-off due to mismanagement and lack of facilities to deal with the condition. This was Afghanistan’s first match after gaining Test-status.