Gary Kirsten arrives in Lahore to monitor players in Champions One-Day Cup

Gary Kirsten arrives in Lahore. -AFP/File

Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten on Friday arrived in Lahore to monitor the performance of the players ahead of the Champions Trophy.



Kirsten will be in attendance during the matches of Champions One-Day Cup scheduled at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The head coach has been assigned to build a strong squad by picking good players for the upcoming Champions Trophy — beginning from February 2025.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that this domestic tournament is a preparation for the Pakistan players ahead of the mega event of Champions Trophy.



During his trip, Kirsten will be participating in the connection camp organised by the PCB to discuss the board’s plan for the near future.

It is worth noting that the Markhors clinched victory against Panthers in the inaugural match of Champions One-Day Cup on Thursday by 160 runs.

Following the first match, the Stallions and Lions are set to make an impact in the second fixture of the tournament on Friday at 3pm in Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s red-ball format head coach Jason Gillespie will be landing in Lahore on September 22.

The match scheduled on September 13 between the Stallions and the Lions is mentored by the former legends of Pakistan, with the Lions led by Waqar Younis while the Stallions by Shoaib Malik.

Upcoming matches

September 13: Stallions vs Lions

September 14: Dolphins vs Panthers

September 15: Stallions vs Markhors

September 16: Lions vs Panthers

September 17: Dolphins vs Markhors

September 19: Dolphins vs Stallions

September 20: Lions vs Markhors

September 21: Panthers vs Stallions

September 22: Dolphins vs Lions