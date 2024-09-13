Champions One-Day Cup: Lions set to face Stallions in second fixture today

The Lions to face the Stallions today. -Facebook/GeoSuper

The Lions are set to face the Stallions in the second fixture of the Champions One Day Cup on Friday.

The most-awaited encounter will begin at 3pm today at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

A day earlier, the Panthers lost the opening game of the Champions One Day Cup against the Markhors by 160 runs at the Iqbal Stadium.

The winners had set up a 348-run total in the first innings.



The Panthers won the toss and elected to field first, allowing the Markhors to score 347/6 within 50 overs.

Kamran Ghulam's 115 off 102 balls, Iftikhar Ahmed's 57 off 44 deliveries, and Abdul Samad making 62 off 25 balls led to Markhors achieving their first win against Shadab Khan's side.

In the first innings, Panther's Mohammad Hasnain and Mobasir Khan bagged two wickets each while Amad Butt and Mohammad Zeeshan dismissed one player each.

Chasing the target, the Panthers could not overcome the onslaught of the opposing teams’ bowlers as their batting line-up toppled after pacer Naseem Shah dismissed opener Abdul Bangalzai, who could add just four runs to the scoreboard in the 2.3 over.

Additionally, Amad Butt of Panthers was only able to make century in the match, scoring 72 off 84 balls. The other players, including Usman Khan, Haider Ali, and Azan Awais did not even make 10 runs in the innings.

The bowling of Mohammad Rizwan's team was also commendable, with Naseem Shah and Aqif Javed bagging three wickets each, Shahnawaz Dahani taking two wickets while Zahid Mahmood dismissing one player.

This led to the losing team scoring 187 all out within 34.5 overs.

It is worth noting that the match scheduled on September 13 between the Stallions and the Lions is mentored by the former legends of Pakistan, with the Lions led by Waqar Younis while the Stallions by Shoaib Malik.

Squads

Stallions: Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Adil Amin, Hussain Talat, Abrar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saad Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Haris (C), Mohammad Amir Khan, Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Ubaid Shah, and Yasir Khan.

Lions: Aamer Yamin, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Asghar, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Mohammad Taha, Rohail Nazir, Omair Yousuf, Faisal Akram, Irfan Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Sharoon Siraj, Sirajuddin, and Sajjad Ali.