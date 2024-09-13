PAK vs SA: South Africa women's team arrive in Lahore

South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt hits through the off-side. -PCB

The South Africa Women's cricket team on Friday arrived at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore to play the three-match T20I series against Pakistan which is set to take place next week.

Led by Laura Wolvaardt, the South African squad started their journey from Johannesburg and reached Lahore via Dubai.

With the matches being scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium, the team will depart from Lahore to Multan via a chartered plane.

The Proteas will be facing the Green Shirts in three T20I matches on September 16, 18, and 20.



Pakistan fall in Group A of the International Cricket Council Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, along with Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while South Africa is grouped with Bangladesh, England, Scotland and the West Indies.



Pakistan squad:



Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Proteas squad:

Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Mieke de Ridder, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Seshnie Naidu, Chloe Tryon, Ayanda Hlubi, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

Schedule of matches:

Sep 16 – 1st T20I, Multan Cricket Stadium (7pm start)

Sep 18 – 2nd T20I, Multan Cricket Stadium (7pm start)

Sep 20 – 3rd T20I, Multan Cricket Stadium (10am start)