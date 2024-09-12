Champions One-Day Cup: Dominant Markhors beat Panthers by 160 runs

Kamran Ghulam celebrates his century. - PCB

The Panthers lost the opening game of the Champions One Day Cup against the Markhors by 160 runs at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Thursday

The winners had set up a 348-run total in the first innings.

Chasing the target, the Panthers could not overcome the onslaught of the opposing teams’ bowlers as their batting line-up toppled after pacer Naseem Shah dismissed opener Abdul Bangalzai, who could add just four runs to the scoreboard in the 2.3 over.

Bangalzai was soon followed by fellow opener, Saim Ayub who scored 20 runs. Things further soured for the Panthers when Azan Awais was run out after scoring a single run.

Naseem continued his fiery pace bowling for the Markhors and got the wickets of Usman Khan and Haider Ali after they scored eight and two runs, respectively.

With the dismissal of Haider, the Panthers had lost five of their batters on 41 runs in the 8.3 overs.

Even the target chasing side’s captain, Shadab Khan could not save his team from a horrendous defeat as he too fell to Akif Javed after scoring just four runs.

Mubasir Khan and Amad Butt tried to stick around for their team as the two batters put up a 59-run stand.

However, Mubassir had to return to the dugout as he was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan on the delivery of Akif after scoring 33 runs.

Amad was then aided by tail-ender Usama Mir but his support could not last long and he too returned to the pavilion on the ball of Shahnawaz Dahani. He scored 20 off 21 deliveries.

Amad stood strong, kept striking the ball and batted marvelously as he scored the most runs (72 runs on 84 balls with nine fours and three sixes) out of his fellow team members.

However, he was also dismissed by Zahid Mehmood in the 33.4 over and a few balls later the Panthers were bundled out for 187 runs as Muhammad Hasnain’s wicket fell.

Earlier, Markhors’ Kamran Ghulam had smacked his seventh List A century as Markhors scored 347/6.

Ghulam batted with a strike rate of over 100 to ensure Markhors stamp their command after they were asked to bat first by Panthers' captain Shadab Khan.

In a 102-ball knock of 115, he stroked three sixes and 12 fours.

Markhors lost Fakhar Zaman (18) early in the innings while his partner Abdul Samad also could not convert his 34 into a big score.

Ghulam came to bat at three and paired with captain Rizwan and recovered the innings. Ghulam was the aggressor while the wicket-keeper batter held one end.

They posted a 133-run stand for the third wicket before Rizwan was removed by Mohammad Hasnain. Rizwan made 45 off 57 balls which included three sixes.

Salman Ali Agha didn't trouble the opponent much as he was caught and bowled by Mubasir Khan.

Meanwhile, Ghulam partnered with Iftikhar to lay down a foundation for a strong finish. Ghulam reached his century and was removed by Hasnain while Iftikhar continued the onslaught.

Abdul Sammad joined Iftikhar and played a brisk cameo of 62 in just balls. The pair posted a partnership of 39-ball 87 which took Markhors score to 347/6.

Iftikhar remained not out at 57 off 44 balls.

For Panthers, Hasnain and Mubashir took two wickets while Mohammad Zeeshan and Amad Butt took one each.

Playing XIs

Panthers: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Faizan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Akif Javed

Markhors: Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Azan Awais, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Hasnain, Usama Mir, Mohammad Zeeshan