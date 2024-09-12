PCB eyes upgrading Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium in line with international standards

The 74th meeting of Board of Governors (BoG) took place in Faisalabad on Thursday. - PCB

The Board of Governors (BoG) has proposed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take take complete control of Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium and upgrade it to international standards during the 74th meeting on Thursday.

This move will enable the Faisalabad venue to be revived and host bilateral international series once again.

On the other hand, the BoG was briefed on the Champions One-Day Cup, which commenced at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Thursday afternoon with the opening match between Markhors and Panthers.

The BoG appreciated the efforts of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in attracting and convincing leading and highly reputed organisations to partner with the tournament, in which the country's best cricketers are participating.

An update was provided to the BoG on the infrastructure projects’ progress across different venues with respect to the design and scope of work.

Members expressed their complete support and satisfaction with the projects, stating this was the need of the hour and once the projects will be completed, these will contribute to enhancing the image and profile of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket.

Earlier, Naqvi extended best wishes to all teams and players of the Champions Cup.

"The Champions Cup will strengthen domestic cricket and provide opportunities for new talent to emerge," he said.

"I am pleased to see the excitement of Faisalabad's citizens for the Champions Cup/ PCB has made every effort to ensure good arrangements for the matches."

"We have focused on providing the best facilities for cricket fans. I hope cricket fans will enjoy the Champions Cup matches."

"Our aim is to hold tournaments in other cities as well, just like Faisalabad," he added.