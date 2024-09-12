WATCH: Long queues outside Iqbal stadium to watch Champions One-Day Cup opener

A long queue was seen outside the stadium as the entry for these games are free. - Screengrab/PakPassion.net

Pakistan's new premier tournament Champions One-Day Cup commenced today in Faisalabad at the Iqbal Stadium where Panthers are facing Markhors.

Shadab Khan-led Panthers have won the toss and elected to field first against Mohammad Rizwan’s Markhors.

Markhors are two down and looking to post a competitive target on the board.

Meanwhile, the people of Faisalabad have turned out in huge numbers to watch Pakistan's stars. A long queue was seen outside the stadium as the entry for these games are free.

Only the VIP stand has tickets priced at Rs.200 while Rooftop Gallery has a price of Rs.1600.

Playing XIs

Panthers: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Faizan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Akif Javed

Markhors: Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Azan Awais, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Hasnain, Usama Mir, Mohammad Zeeshan

On the other hand, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi extends best wishes to all teams and players of the Champions Cup.

"The Champions Cup will strengthen domestic cricket and provide opportunities for new talent to emerge," he said.

"I am pleased to see the excitement of Faisalabad's citizens for the Champions Cup/ PCB has made every effort to ensure good arrangements for the matches."

"We have focused on providing the best facilities for cricket fans. I hope cricket fans will enjoy the Champions Cup matches."

"Our aim is to hold tournaments in other cities as well, just like Faisalabad," he added.