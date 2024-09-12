Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan secure semi-final spot with 5-1 win over China

Pakistan men's hockey team. - Asian Hockey Federation/Facebook

In a dominant performance, Pakistan's hockey team secured a resounding 5-1 victory over China, ensuring their place in the semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024.

Nadeem Ahmed and Hannan Shahid were the stars of the match, each scoring two goals to lead Pakistan to a comfortable win. Abdul Rehman added another goal to further solidify the team's dominance.

Pakistan's match is set to be a high-stakes encounter as Pakistan will face their traditional rivals, India, on Saturday. The Indian team have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, making this upcoming clash all the more thrilling.

On Wednesday, Pakistan bagged the first victory of the competition, beating Japan 2-1.

Nadeem Ahmed scored a goal in the first quarter to give Pakistan the lead but Japan equalised by scoring a goal in the second quarter.

In the 10th minute of the second quarter, Sufyan Khan scored a goal to restore Pakistan's lead which was enough to secure a win.

Remember, Pakistan's first two games ended in a draw against Malaysia and South Korea, respectively.