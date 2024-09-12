SAFF U17 Championship: Pakistan football team's departure day confirmed

Pakistan U17 Football Team. - PFF

LAHORE: The Pakistan Under-17 football team has finalised their travel arrangements for the upcoming SAFF Under-17 Championship, with tickets to Bhutan now secured, Geo News reported citing sources.

The team is set to depart from Islamabad on September 16.

However, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is still awaiting the government’s No Objection Certificate (NOC), which is required for the team's participation.

Remember, PSB declined to issue the existing NOC request, instructing the PFF to resubmit their application with complete documentation.

The PFF sent a letter to the PSB on August 22, requesting the NOC. However, the PSB notified the PFF via email on September 6 that the application was received after the designated timeframe set for such a process and was incomplete.

The PSB stated that the NOC request was belated and did not include the required signatures from the PFF NC Chairman, which is mandatory under the rules.

In its email, the PSB clarified that only the signatures of the Chairman of the Normalization Committee would be accepted.

Sources further indicate that the PSB has asked the Pakistan Football Federation to submit the complete documents again.

In preparation for the tournament, the national squad's training camp is ongoing at Kunj Football Ground in Abbottabad. Before their departure, the U17 team will hold additional training sessions in Islamabad.

The SAFF Under-17 Championship will take place in Thimphu, Bhutan, from 20th to 30th September.