‘No plans to relocate Champions Trophy from Pakistan’: ICC CEO

Geoff emphasised the ICC’s confidence in Pakistan’s capacity to host the Champions Trophy. - Reuters

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Geoff Allardice has confirmed that there are currently no plans to relocate the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 from Pakistan and assured that no team has expressed reluctance to play in the tournament.

Speaking at a media briefing in Dubai, organised for the Women’s T20 World Cup, Geoff expressed satisfaction about the tournament’s venue.

He stated that the ICC continued to conduct regular visits to its member countries, including Pakistan, to ensure the successful hosting of events. Despite previous challenges, he emphasised that all participating teams were committed to playing in Pakistan.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025, known as the “Mini World Cup”, is set to feature eight elite teams including India, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, based on their performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Sri Lanka and the West Indies will not be competing in this edition. The Women’s T20 World Cup, originally scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, will now be held in Dubai and Sharjah due to political instability in Bangladesh. The tournament will commence on October 3, with the final set for October 20.

Speaking with media, Geoff emphasised the ICC’s confidence in Pakistan’s capacity to host the Champions Trophy and reiterated the organization’s commitment to advancing global cricket development and international engagement.

Three venues — Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore — will host the matches of eight teams and according to PCB's proposed schedule to ICC, all of India's matches will take place in Lahore.

The PCB also allocated Rs12.80 billion for upgradation of three stadiums. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium will be elevated ahead of the marquee event.

Except India, all seven teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy have already played in Pakistan and the PCB believes that India has no strong reason not to come here.

Pakistan are currently the defending champion of the coveted tournament, as the Men in Green, led by former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, clinched the Champions Trophy in 2017 in England after defeating India in the final.

