CPL 2024: Falcons announce Fakhar Zaman's replacement

Fakhar Zaman scored 159 runs at an average of 31.80 across five matches.- CPL

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have announced the signing of all-rounder Hassan Khan to replace Pakistan's opening batter Fakhar Zaman for the remaining fixtures of the ongoing 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Zaman has returned to Pakistan to participate in the Champions One-Day Cup. During his time with the Falcons, the 34-year-old scored 159 runs at an average of 31.80 across five matches.

Hassan, a 23-year-old right-handed batter and left-arm orthodox bowler from Karachi, Pakistan, has joined the Falcons. He moved to the United States (US) for his further cricket.

Khan has previously played for the Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. In his T20 career, spanning 69 matches, he has taken 43 wickets at an average of 32.13 and scored 588 runs at an average of 19.60.

His most recent stint saw him play a key role for the San Francisco Unicorns, helping them reach the final of Major League Cricket, where they narrowly lost to Washington Freedom.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan has not joined any team for the Champions One-Day Cup, as fitness issues have posed a significant challenge for him.

In contrast, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, both of whom have retired from ODIs, are fully committed to the CPL and will be available for the duration of the tournament.

They are currently representing various Falcons in the CPL.

Notably, Saim Ayub, another promising player, was not granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the CPL due to his inclusion in Pakistan's Test squad. Guyana Amazon Warriors announced Moeen Ali as his replacement.

The Champions One-Day Cup is scheduled to begin today in Faisalabad with names like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi in action.