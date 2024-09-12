ENG vs AUS: Travis Head equals Australia's record after smashing 30 runs off Sam Curran

Travis Head scored 23-ball 59 in the first T20I. - AFP

Australia's opening batter Travis Head continues to dazzle in white-ball cricket with his explosive hitting as he equalled a national record by scoring 30 runs in a single over during the 1st T20I against England in Southampton on Wednesday.

Head's blistering performance saw him strike 3 fours and 3 sixes off Sam Curran's bowling in the fifth over, playing a pivotal role in Australia's victory.

He now holds the joint record for the most runs scored by an Australian in a T20I over.

With this achievement, Head joins an exclusive group of Australian cricketers to have scored 30 runs in a single T20I over, alongside veterans Ricky Ponting, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, and Mitchell Marsh.

The record for the most runs in one T20I over is held by Samoa’s Darius Visser, who scored an astonishing 39 runs against Vanuatu last month.



Head continued his fine form, reaching a half-century within the Powerplay. He built a strong partnership with fellow opener Matthew Short, who contributed 41 runs, leading to an opening stand of 86. Head’s innings of 59 from 23 balls included 8 fours and 4 sixes.

This was Head’s fourth T20I half-century this year, further cementing his position as the top-ranked player in the ICC Men’s T20I Batter Rankings.

Australia’s bowling attack, spearheaded by Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, and Sean Abbott, proved too formidable for England in their chase of 180.

The three bowlers shared seven wickets between them, with Abbott claiming three. The hosts were bowled out for 151, falling 28 runs short of the target. With this win, Australia secured a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The 2nd T20I is set to take place in Cardiff on Friday.