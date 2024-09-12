IND vs BAN: Bangladesh confirm squad for Test series against India

Bangladesh squad pictured together after beating Pakistan. - AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 16-member squad for the highly anticipated Test series against India.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will captain the Tigers as they face India in a two-match Test series, starting on 19th September.

The squad is largely unchanged from the one that achieved a historic series victory over Pakistan last week. Opening batsman Mahmadul Hasan Joy has returned to the Test side after missing the Pakistan series due to a groin injury. His recovery took approximately two weeks.

Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam continues to struggle with injuries and has been ruled out of the India series with a groin issue.

Khaled Ahmed, Bangladesh's most experienced fast bowler during the Pakistan series, missed out on the last series but has returned to the Test squad as a replacement for the injured Shoriful Islam. Meanwhile, Jaker Ali Anik has received his first Test call-up. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who has played 17 T20Is for Bangladesh, is the only uncapped player in the Test team.

The BCB has shown faith in the squad that secured the 2-0 clean sweep over Pakistan to take on India. A revitalised Bangladesh made history with their triumph against Pakistan.

Bangladesh's squad:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik

India vs Bangladesh Full Schedule:

September 19- 1st Test, Chennai

September 27- 2nd Test, Kanpur

October 6- 1st T20I, Dharamsala

October 9 - 2nd T20I, Delhi

October 12- 3rd T20I, Hyderabad