Pakistan's athletes struggle on opening day of South Asian Junior Athletics Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan had a lackluster start on the opening day of the 4th South Asian Junior Athletics Championship, with performances falling below standards.



Four Pakistani athletes were in action on the first day of the championship in Indian city of Chennai. In the women's high jump event, Aiza Ahmed failed in her attempts to clear the opening height of 1.50 meters.

In the men's 100-meter race, Ammar Ibrahim Afridi finished last in his heat, clocking in at 12.69 seconds. Meanwhile, in the second heat, Muhammad Husnain finished fourth with a time of 11.32 seconds. Subsequently, both the athletes failed to qualify for the finals of 100m.

In the men's 800-meter race, Muhammad Shahid finished with a time of 2:10.17, placing him at the bottom of the standings.

Previously on Monday, the 12-member Pakistan contingent departed for Chennai to participate in the SAAF Junior Championships after receiving visas from the Indian High Commission.

“The contingent has left via the Wagah border from where they will go to Amritsar and fly to Chennai where the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship is being held,” the official said.