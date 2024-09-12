Benzema retaliates after fellow-player Ronaldo chooses Mbappe as better player

Karim Benzema reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo's statement, -AFP

Karim Benzema, the French forward, retaliated by flaunting his Ballon d'Or trophy earned in 2022 on his Instagram handle after Cristiano Ronaldo favoured Kylian Mbappe over the former player.

Earlier, the Portuguese superstar chose the rising star Kylian Mbappe over his former teammate Karim Benzema in a challenge on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

The 39-year-old responded after he was asked to choose the better players.

It is worth noting that the most-followed celebrity and Frenchman bagged four Champions League together during their time together at Real Madrid.

Alongside the former player, CR7 has played for several years. However, he has recently had the opportunity to play with Mbappe, 25.

Additionally, Benzema, 36, was a pivotal player for Madrid, leading to the club's UCL triumph in the 2021-22 season.

As a result, he was awarded the Ballon d'Or award for performing so well throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's response about Mbappe has left the fans wondering just how successful Mbappe could be in comparison to the CR7.

Responding to the choice made by Ronaldo, Benzema posted his 2022 Ballon d'Or photo on his Instagram story.

Recently, the veteran player revealed his passion for football.

Speaking to the Sony Sports Network, he said: "I've felt this pressure since I was eight years old, when I first started playing for a professional club. Over time, it has transformed into ambition. For this upcoming season, I view it not as pressure but as ambition. This mindset drives me to excel and help my team win, with the support of my teammates because football is a team sport. Fans always expect more. When you support a team, you want them to win and perform well, which can lead to occasional frustration. It's up to us players to deliver. I believe the fans are like the twelfth man on the field. Here, they are fantastic, and this season, I'm sure they will be proud of us."

Former Madrid’s striker’s response has flooded the social media with fans’ comments.