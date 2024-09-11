Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen climb in recent ICC Test rankings

Muhammad Rizwan (L), Babar Azam, and Shaheen Afridi (R). -PCB/AFP

In the major turn of events, Pakistan’s key players Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan have experienced a boost in the latest ICC Test rankings.

Despite undergoing scrutiny over his recent performance against Bangladesh in the red-ball format, Pakistan’s white-ball captain has seen a spike in the Test rankings.

Babar has secured the 11th spot in the rankings, holding 712 rating points.

The wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, on the other hand, has been ranked among the top 10, securing the 9th spot with 720 rating points.

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter has made it to this spot after giving a commendable performance against Bangladesh, scoring 171 from 239 balls in the first innings while 51 from 80 in the first Test.

Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel dropped to 21st place with 661 rating points along with Salman Agha, who has fallen to 32nd place with 606 rating points.

Taking the international players into consideration, the Sri Lankan cricketers have experienced a progress in the rankings after their Test victory against England at The Oval.

Lions’ captain Dhananjaya de Silva at 13th, Kusal Mendis reaching 19th spot, and Nissanka jumped to 39th spot.

England’s Joe Root remains at his ranking, holding the No.1 spot as the top Test batter.

On the contrary, the bowling rankings has turned out to be a positive wave for the Pakistan team, with Shaheen Afridi making a comeback, with securing the 10th position in the top 10 (709 rating points).

However, Hasan Ali has dropped to 34th with 540 rating points, and Naseem Shah at 37 with 531 points.

Additionally, Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara and Milan Rathnayake moved to 32nd and 84th spot respectively.

English player Olly Stone risen to 74th after bagging three wickets in the first innings against Sri Lanka.

Leading the rankings is India’s Ravichandran Ashwin with 870 points, followed by Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and Jasprit Bumrah sharing the second spot with 847 points.