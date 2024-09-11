Salman Butt among commentators for Champions One-Day Cup

Salman Butt will be the commentator in the upcoming Champions One-Day Cup. -PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the commentary line-up for the Champions One-Day Cup.

The tournament will take place from September 12 to 29 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt will be the voice of the competition.

Alongside Butt, Pakistan’s analyst Sikandar Bakht, former cricketer Marina Iqbal, Shah Faisal, and Ali Younis are included in the commentary line-up.

Moreover, Meesha Imran, the sports presenter, will be presenting the tournament.

Dolphins, UMT Markhors, Panthers, Allied Bank Stallions, and Nurpur Lions are ready to compete with each other in thrilling fixtures.

Saud Shakeel will be leading the Dolphins under the mentorship of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi is appointed as the captain of the Lions, supported by Waqar Younis while Muhammad Haris will helm the Stallions, guided by Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan will be the leader of Markhors, with Misbah-u-Haq as the coach of the team.

Moreover, the Islamabad United captain is also selected as the captain of the Panthers, with Saqlain Mushtaq providing mentorship.

The clash between Panthers and UMT Markhors will be the inaugural match of the tournament, scheduled on September 12, when the clock ticks three in the afternoon at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.