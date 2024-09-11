Champions One-Day Cup: Dolphins' Usman Qadir focused on Pakistan future

Usman Qadir has played 26 internationals for Pakistan. - Facebook/Dolphins

Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir, who will represent Dolphins in the Champions One-Day Cup, is eager to make a mark as he has started focusing on the future, keeping his concerns with the national team aside.



Faislabad's Iqbal stadium is ready to host the star-studded Champions One-Day Cup from September 12 as UMT (University of Management and Technology) Markhors (previously Wolves) face off against the Panthers in the opening match,

While talking ahead of the competition, he shed light on the new tournament introduced by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"I believe it is going to be a great event. Young event will get a fantastic opportunity to showcase their skills and performance," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to a local news channel, Dolphins' captain and middle-order batter Saud Shakeel revealed that the star players' performance will give their best, which will not disappoint the fans.

"In the Champions Cup, all star cricketers will be in action. We expect the fans will get to see some excellent cricket," Shakeel ensured fans.

In addition, Panthers' captain Shadab Khan expressed excitement prior to the tournament. "It is very exciting for me that my List A career started here during the 2015-16 domestic season, and it is even more fulfilling to return here now as an experienced player."

16-player squads:

DOLPHINS: Saud Shakeel (captain), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Huraira, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Riazullah, Noman Ali, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Sameen Gul, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sufiyan Moqim, Umar Amin and Usman Qadir

Mentor – Sarfaraz Ahmed

LIONS: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Yamin, Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, Sajjad Ali Hashmi, Sharoon Siraj and Sirajuddin

Mentor – Waqar Younis

MARKHORS: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abdul Samad, Akif Javed, Ali Usman, Bismillah Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Muhammad Imran, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood

Mentor – Misbah ul Haq

PANTHERS: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Bashir, Amad Butt, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mubasir Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Saim Ayub, Umar Siddiq, Usama Mir and Usman Khan

Mentor – Saqlain Mushtaq

STALLIONS: Mohammad Haris (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Saad Khan, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Ubaid Shah, Yasir Khan and Zaman Khan

Mentor - Shoaib Malik