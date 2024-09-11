Afghanistan express desire to host Asian events

The meeting discussed the inclusion of cricket in the 2026 Asian Games. - AFP

LAHORE: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has expressed their desire to host the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events in the future.

ACB put forward their wish during the ACC meeting, chaired by Jay Shah, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The meeting discussed the inclusion of cricket in the 2026 Asian Games. Other topics included ACC tournaments, media rights for 2024–31, and the inclusion of new countries.

Discussions also took place regarding the finalisation of the schedule for the upcoming Bangladesh-Afghanistan series.

Bangladesh are set to tour Afghanistan for a series in all formats, and has given a positive response regarding the tour.

he long-going discussion of foraying cricket in the 2026 Asian Games also made it to the discussion. The members also evaluated the membership requests from Uzbekistan, Mongolia, and Philippines.

Afghanistan seemed to have drawn immense benefits from the meeting as their concerns were discussed amongst the major cricketing boards. The ACC also urged the members to attain a level of cooperation within boards of different countries.

Pakistan was represented at the ACC meeting by Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, while PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was unable to attend due to other commitments.