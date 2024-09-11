Pakistan register first win of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Pakistan Hockey Team celebrate their goal. - Asian Hockey Federation

Pakistan bagged the first victory of the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy by beating Japan 2-1 at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.

Nadeem Ahmed scored a goal in the first quarter to give Pakistan the lead but Japan equalised by scoring a goal in the second quarter.

In the 10th minute of the second quarter, Sufyan Khan scored a goal to restore Pakistan's lead which was enough to secure a win.

Remember, Pakistan's first two games ended in a draw.

The Green Shirts' clash against South Korea on Monday ended in a 2-2 draw after they failed to defend their two-goal lead.

South Korea took the lead by scoring a goal in the second quarter, which remained intact until the third quarter. Pakistan’s team could not score any goals up to the third quarter and was losing by one goal.

However, in the fourth quarter, the Pakistan team made an impressive comeback, with Hanan Shahid scoring two quick goals.

But before the match could end, Korea scored another goal to level the game.

On Sunday, Pakistan's match against Malaysia also ended in a 2-2 draw.

Pakistan will play China on September 12 followed by India on September 14.

Pakistan's Asian Champions Trophy Schedule

vs Malaysia (2-2) -September 8

vs South Korea (2-2) - September 9

vs Japan (2-1) - September 11

vs China - September 12

vs India - September 14