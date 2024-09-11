PSG granted over Rs1bn to federations, athletes in last five years

Pakistan Volleyball Federation received Rs115.5m in 5 years. - PVF

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has released around Rs1.07 billion to various national sports federations and associations over the last five years, according to figures available on its official website.

The data, covering the period from the 2019-2020 fiscal year through 2023-2024, reveals that the funds were distributed through annual grants, special allocations, and directives issued by the president and prime minister, aimed at supporting the development of sports across Pakistan.

At the top of the list of funding recipients is the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, which received a total of Rs115.5 million over the five-year period. This funding includes a substantial allocation of Rs100 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year alone.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) followed closely, receiving Rs103.65 million during the same period. This amount includes Rs59.15 million in the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Smaller amounts were released for Hockey Federation in earlier years, including Rs34 million in 2022-2023, Rs5.5 million in 2021-2022, and Rs3.5 million in 2020-2021, along with a special allocation of Rs1.5 million in 2019-2020 under directives from the president or prime minister.

Another major beneficiary was the Athletics Federation of Pakistan, which received a total of Rs101.29 million over five years. The majority of this funding, Rs69.25 million, was released in the 2023-2024 fiscal year alone.

The Pakistan Netball Federation received a total of Rs70 million over five years, including a significant allocation of Rs33 million in 2023-2024 and Rs32 million in 2022-2023.

The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation also received significant support, with a total of Rs60.97 million allocated over the five-year period. The largest share, Rs39.5 million, was disbursed in 2023-2024, following a previous allocation of Rs14.47 million in 2022-2023.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation was another notable recipient, receiving Rs48.68 million over five years. The funding includes a significant allocation of Rs32.9 million in 2023-2024..

Pakistan Squash Federation received Rs49.92 million over the five-year period.

While the bulk of the PSB’s funding was directed toward these major sports, several other federations also received considerable support. The Pakistan Chess Federation, for example, was allocated a total of Rs39.5 million, with Rs29.5 million of that amount distributed in 2022-2023.

The Pakistan Karate Federation received Rs38 million, with the majority of that funding — Rs34 million — coming in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Other sports such as cycling, wrestling, and baseball also received notable allocations. The Pakistan Cycling Federation was granted Rs37.39 million, while the Pakistan Wrestling Federation received Rs37.93 million. The Pakistan Federation Baseball was given Rs44 million.

The PSB’s document also highlights funds given to smaller federations and individual athletes. The Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation received Rs3 million, while the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation was granted Rs3.5 million. The Pakistan Basketball Federation received Rs3 million.

Individual athletes, such as M Shoaib Khan, a boxer, received Rs1.7 million, and Usman Wazir, a boxing champion, received Rs2 million,

The figures on the Pakistan Sports Board’s website indicate a total disbursement of Rs1,069,341,872 over five years. The allocations peaked in the 2023-2024 period, with a total of Rs509.13 million distributed among various federations, marking a significant increase in funding compared to previous years.

In the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the PSB released a relatively modest Rs25 million, which increased substantially to Rs42.42 million in 2020-2021. The 2021-2022 fiscal year saw an even larger jump, with total funding rising to Rs69.5 million. However, the most dramatic increase occurred in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, when the PSB distributed a massive Rs423.29 million among various federations and athletes.

Here is the list of funds received by each federation and athlete from the Pakistan Sports Board over the last five years.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation: Rs115,500,000

Pakistan Hockey Federation: Rs103,650,000

Athletics Federation of Pakistan: Rs101,291,000

Pakistan Netball Federation: Rs70,000,000

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation: Rs60,968,000

Pakistan Squash Federation: Rs49,925,000

Pakistan Tennis Federation: Rs48,682,610

Pakistan Federation Baseball: Rs44,000,000

Chess Federation of Pakistan: Rs39,500,000

Pakistan Wrestling Federation: Rs37,927,962

Pakistan Cycling Federation: Rs37,390,000

Pakistan Karate Federation: Rs38,000,000

Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation: Rs23,000,000

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation: Rs21,730,000

Pakistan Judo Federation: Rs25,750,000

National Rifle Association of Pakistan: Rs26,500,000

Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association: Rs24,741,500

Pakistan Boxing Federation: Rs30,500,000

Pakistan Handball Federation: Rs12,735,000

Pakistan Swimming Federation: Rs11,780,800

Pakistan Alpine Club: Rs9,400,000

Pakistan Bridge Federation: Rs9,300,000

Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation: Rs7,500,000

Pakistan Badminton Federation: Rs7,000,000

Special Olympic Pakistan: Rs5,000,000