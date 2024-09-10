PCB postpones National Men’s U19 Championship

The championship was to feature both three-day matches and the Under-19 One-Day Cup. - PCB

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has indefinitely postponed the National Under-19 Three-Day Championship and the Under-19 One-Day Cup on the very first day of their commencement.

In a brief statement issued by the PCB, it was announced that the matches of the National Under-19 Three-Day Championship, which was set to start today, have been postponed.

The championship was to feature both three-day matches and the Under-19 One-Day Cup. According to the PCB, the competitions have been postponed indefinitely due to "unavoidable circumstances." A new schedule will be announced later.

The PCB's announcement came at the end of the first day of the initial round of the three-day matches. Sources indicate that today's play at various centers will not be included in the official records. The event will be restarted with a new schedule.

Remember, a total of 18 regional teams, representing 16 regions, had to compete to showcase their talent at the national level. The tournament format had a round of three-day matches followed by corresponding One-Day matches.

The 18 regional teams were divided into three groups. The top teams from each group had to then compete in one-day matches, followed by a three-day final league. Peshawar are the defending champions in the three-day format, while Karachi Whites are the reigning one-day champions.