Champions One-Day Cup: Saud relishes Sarfaraz's presence as player, mentor for Dolphins

Saud Shakeel (L) and Sarfaraz Ahmed. -AFP

The Dolphins’ captain Saud Shakeel is set to lead the team in the forthcoming Champions One-Day Cup held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad scheduled from September 12 to 22.

Speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Digital, the 29-year-old talked about the impact Sarfaraz Ahmed would have as a mentor and player of the Dolphins in the tournament.

“Having Sarfaraz Ahmed in the team as a player and mentor is a massive boost for us. His insights and leadership on and off the field will help young players to develop their game,” Saud said.

Reflecting on the experienced players in the squad, Saud said: “We have a well-balanced side going into the Champions One-Day Cup,” Saud told PCB Digital, adding: “The focus is on maintaining a strong combination of experienced players and young talent. This tournament provides an opportunity to the players to prove their mettle and impress the selectors to get selected in the national team.

Talking about the importance of the inaugural edition of the tournament, Pakistan’s Test vice-captain highlighted the impact of this tournament on the domestic cricket in Pakistan.

Continuing with his statement, the left-handed batter further stated that: “It gives players a big stage to showcase their skills, especially in the 50-over format, which is vital with the upcoming international fixtures. The competition will be intense and it will provide fans to come in good amount to cherish their favourite players performances.”

Dolphins squad (to be trimmed to 15): Saud Shakeel (captain, Karachi), Aftab Ibrahim (Karachi), Asif Ali (Faisalabad), Awais Ali (Gujranwala), Faheem Ashraf (Kasur), Kashif Ali (Rawalpindi), Mir Hamza (Karachi), Mohammad Huraira (Sialkot), Mohammad Abbas Afridi (Peshawar), Muhammad Akhlaq (Kamoki), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (Karachi), Muhammad Riazullah (Peshawar), Noman Ali (Hyderabad), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Sameen Gul (Jamrud), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Karachi), Sahibzada Farhan (Peshawar), Sufiyan Moqim (Kotli), Umar Amin (Rawalpindi) and Usman Qadir (Lahore)

Mentor – Sarfaraz Ahmed

Schedule of Dolphins’ matches (matches will start at 3pm):

14 Sep – Dolphins v Panthers

17 Sep – Dolphins v Wolves

19 Sep – Stallions v Dolphins

22 Sep – Dolphins v Lions