Where will Steve Smith bat for Australia in Tests against India?

Steve Smith has opened since David Warner's retirement. - AFP

Australia's cricket coach Andrew McDonald has admitted that internal discussions are underway regarding whether Steve Smith will open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja this Test summer.

The head coach mentioned that the nation's coaching and leadership team are already considering their XI for the five Tests against India, which begin in November.

He also stated that Australia will inform New South Wales of their plans for Smith before the start of the Sheffield Shield season, in order to ensure the right-hander is properly prepared for the summer ahead.

“That's the question on everyone's lips, isn't it? Whilst we've got an eye to it, we haven't made any firm decisions around that one,” McDonald told SEN Whateley.

“There’s plenty of speculation around that. But in the background, I'd be lying if I said the conversation wasn't happening.

“There are conversations around a lot of what ifs in terms of that Test summer that is to come.

“We'll unveil everything, and we'll let (NSW coach) Greg Shipperd know what our plans are and then we'll see what he does with his New South Wales side should Steve Smith play Shield cricket.”

McDonald stated that captain Pat Cummins will also have significant input on the final composition of the XI but emphasised that nothing is confirmed a few months ahead of the series' start.

“What am I willing to share? Not a lot at this stage. All I can say is the conversation's happening,” McDonald said.

“Clearly, Patty Cummins as the captain is a big part of that, he’s rehabbing at the moment, he’s not over here (in the UK).

“We've already had some chats in Sydney initially around what we're thinking for the summer, and that goes right down to depth bowling and what it looks like, all those hypotheticals and what ifs that we always go through.

“Clearly, if we make a shift with Steve Smith, then someone else will have to go to the top.

“We've seen Cameron Green be really successful at number four as well. So that sort of adds layers to the decision-making.

“But nothing is firm and fixed on at the moment.”

McDonald still expects the 35-year-old to remain in the team as he hopes the current top six of Smith, Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Green, Head and Mitch Marsh remain in the team.

“Yeah, in my mind it does,” McDonald said.

“Clearly there's a few other selectors, and I don't want to sort of influence the decision-making or thinking of George Bailey.

“But we've spoken about that, and we're still a big believer in the best six batters and come that first Test match, who are the best six batters?

“We feel as though that the team that finished in in New Zealand, should they get a clean run at it and be well prepared, then they would be the best-placed players to fill that, there’s no doubt about that.”

The first Test of the five-match series between Australia and India begins on November 22 in Perth.