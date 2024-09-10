National Men’s U19 Championship gets underway today

The tournament format will see each round of three-day matches followed by corresponding One-Day matches.- PCB

The National Men’s Under-19 three-day Cricket Championship and One-Day Cup are set to begin on Tuesday (September 10) side by side at the different centers of the country.

A total of 18 regional teams, representing 16 regions, will compete to showcase their talent at the national level. The tournament format will see each round of three-day matches followed by corresponding One-Day matches.

The three-day final is scheduled to take place from November 6 to 9 while the one-day final will be held on October 22. Venues for both finals will be announced later.

The 18 regional teams have been divided into three groups, with matches to be played on a single-league basis until October 12. The top teams from each group will then compete in one-day matches from 16-22 October, followed by a three-day final league from October 25 to November 9. Peshawar enters the competition as the defending champions in the three-day format, while Karachi Whites are the reigning one-day champions.

Groups:

Group A: FATA, Islamabad, Karachi Whites, Larkana, Multan and Quetta regions.

Group B: Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Karachi Blues, Lahore Blues and Rawalpindi regions.

Group C: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Dera Murad Jamali (DM Jamali), Hyderabad, Lahore Whites, Peshawar and Sialkot regions.