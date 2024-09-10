Mohammad Hafeez, Suresh Raina lead line-up for US Masters T10 Season 2

Mohammad Hafeez will be playing by The New York Warriors side in season 2. -ESPNcricinfo

The teams of the US Masters T10 have picked squads for the season two, scheduled in Houston, Texas, from November 8 to 17.

A new franchise for this season, Chicago Players have added key players to their line-up, including Indian former cricketers Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, and Sri Lanka's Isuru Udana.

After being added to the squad, Raina stated: “I’m thrilled to be a part of The Chicago Players and excited to represent this dynamic franchise in the US Masters T10. The fast-paced nature of the T10 format is something I enjoy, and I look forward to playing in front of passionate cricket fans in the USA.”

Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman, said, “Cricket in US has been growing rapidly, and we want to be a part of this special journey. The ICC T20 World Cup this year made a significant impact in the region, and we want to build on that momentum and carry it forward. With Season 2 of the US Masters, we aim to provide fans with more memorable contests and help accelerate the growth of cricket in a non-traditional market like USA.”

Squads

The California Bolts: James Neesham (New Zealand: Icon), Lliam Plunkett (England: Platinum Grade), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand: Global Superstar), Shehan Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka), Bipul Sharma (India), Lahiru Milantha (USA), Munaf Patel (India), Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Manpreet Gony (India), Samiullah Shinwari (Afghanistan), Jon-Russ Jaggesar (West Indies), Devendra Bishoo (West Indies), Chris Benjamin (South Africa), Mayank Tehlan (India), Hussain Talat (Pakistan), Kesrick Williams (West Indies), and Dhammika Prasad (Sri Lanka).

The Detroit Falcon: Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka: Icon), Abdur Razzak (Pakistan: Platinum Grade), Aaron Finch (Australia: Global Superstar), Dawid Malan (England), Rayad Emrit (West Indies), Angelo Perera (Sri Lanka), Denesh Ramdin (West Indies), Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh), Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka), Chaturanga De Silva (Sri Lanka), Ariful Haque (Bangladesh), Lewis McManus (England), Imran Khan (Pakistan), Syed Rasel (Bangladesh), and Enamul Haque Jr (Bangladesh).

The Chicago Players: Parthiv Patel (India: Icon), Isuru Udana (Sri Lanka: Platinum Grade), Suresh Raina (India: Global Superstar), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (India), Anureet Singh (India), Kennar Lewis (West Indies), Pawan Negi (India), Kevin O Brien (Scotland), Ishwar Pandey (India), Jesse Ryder (New Zealand), William Perkins (West Indies), Shubham Ranjane (India), Jesal Kariya (India), Abhimanyu Mithun (India), Shapoor Zadran (Afghanistan), and Al-Amin Hossain (Bangladesh).

The New York Warriors: Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan: Icon), Shaun Marsh (Australia: Platinum Grade), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies: Global Superstar), Kamran Akmal (Pakistan), Sohail Khan (Pakistan), Umaid Asif (Pakistan), Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan), Richard Gleeson (England), Ben Dunk (England), Sohail Tanvir (Pakistan), Hassan Khan (Pakistan), Manoj Tiwary (India), Unmukt Chand (USA), Chris Wood (England), Sean Dickson (South Africa), and Imran Tahir (South Africa).

The Atlanta Riders: Nurul Hasan Sohan (Bangladesh: Icon), Ravi Bopara (England: Platinum Grade), Shoaib Malik (Pakistan: Global Superstar), Samit Patel (England), Mohammad Irfan (Pakistan), Hammad Azam (Pakistan), Ricardo Powell (West Indies), Kevon Cooper (West Indies), Kamrul Islam Rabbi (Bangladesh), Arafat Sunny (Bangladesh), Benny Howell (England), Elias Sunny (Bangladesh), Hamilton Masakadza (Zimbabwe), Rajdeep Darbar (India), and Amila Aponso (Sri Lanka).

The Morrisville Unity: Harbhajan Singh (India: Icon), Chadwick Walton (West Indies: Platinum Grade), Ashley Nurse (West Indies: Global Superstar), Obus Pienaar (South Africa), Saurabh Tiwary (India), Shannon Gabriel (West Indies), Rumman Raees (Pakistan), Anwar Ali (Pakistan), Upul Tharanga (Sri Lanka), Chandrapaul Hemraj (West Indies), Mukhtar Ahmed (Pakistan), Jasakran Malhotra (USA), Navin Stewart (West Indies), Carmi Le Roux (South Africa), Yogesh Nagar (India), Jonathan Carter (West Indies), and Rajat Bhatia (India).