Haider Ali gets quiet homecoming despite winning bronze medal at Paralympics

Haider Ali was greeted by PSB and National Paralympic Committee officials. - Author

ISLAMABAD: After winning a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics, Haider Ali has returned to the country, However, apart from officials from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and members of the National Paralympic Committee, there was no one present to welcome him at Islamabad Airport.

Pakistan's most successful para-athlete arrived back home on Tuesday on an international flight after securing another medal at the Paralympics on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a banner featuring images of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood was brought for his welcome.

Rememeber, won his fourth Paralympic medal. In his first attempt, he bagged a throw of 52.28m and missed out on the next four attempts.

It must be noted Ali won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Before the 2020 Games in Tokyo, Haider won a silver medal in 2008 and a bronze medal in 2016 in Beijing and Rio.

He had directly qualified for the 2024 Paris Games after an outstanding performance last year at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, where he threw 51.23 metres in the F37 category.

On the other hand, he was part of the special ceremony at the Pakistan Embassy in Paris on Sunday.

Pakistani community in France, as well as prominent athletes, including Pakistan's Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem, was in attendance.

During the ceremony, Nadeem congratulated Haider for his success: "Many congratulations to Haider Ali for his success."

Addressing the ceremony, the 39-year-old expressed gratitude for the unconditional support of his family.

"All the credit for my success goes to my family," he said while reflecting on the journey that led him to his victory.

The Pakistani community took pictures with the honoured athlete.