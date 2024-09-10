KL Rahul picks Babar Azam ahead of Travis Head among his best batters

Babar Azam was placed at number four by KL Rahul. - AFP

Indian batter KL Rahul has picked Pakistan's top batter Babar Azam ahead of Australia's Travis Head during a recent cricket challenge.

The task involved Rahul ranking five international batters and bowlers based on his preferences.

Firstly, Rahul was asked to rank five prominent batters from across the globe. The host presented the names individually, and Rahul had to arrange them in his preferred order. The challenge commenced with Travis Head, the dynamic Australian opener, whom Rahul placed fifth.

Next up was Indian captain Rohit Sharma, whom Rahul ranked second. The third position was awarded to India’s aggressive Suryakumar Yadav, famed for his innovative shots and powerful batting style.

In fourth place was Babar while the top spot was reserved for Virat Kohli.

The challenge didn’t stop with the batters; Rahul was also tasked with ranking five bowlers, and his selections offer an intriguing insight into his preferences. England’s seasoned fast bowler, James Anderson, was initially ranked second by Rahul.

South African legend Dale Steyn was placed at the top of the list, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah secured the third spot.

Fourth place went to Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, a bowler renowned for his magical spin and dominance in T20 leagues around the world. Lastly, Pakistan’s young talent Naseem Shah was ranked fifth.

KL Rahul's top five batters

1- Virat Kohli

2- Rohit Sharma

3- Suryakumar Yadav

4- Babar Azam

5- Travis Head

KL Rahul's top five bowlers

1- James Anderson

2- Dale Steyn

3- Jasprit Bumrah

4- Rashid Khan

5- Naseem Shah