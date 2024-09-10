AFG vs NZ: Afghanistan criticise facilities at Greater Noida Stadium

Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground. -Author

The Test fixture between Afghanistan and New Zealand scheduled at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in India was abandoned on Monday due to poor conditions of the outfiedl.

The toss was also delayed as the day was spent waiting for the field to dry as there weren’t any proper facilities available for such a condition.

In this regard, an Afghanistan Cricket Board official criticised the venues in Noida and stated that they will never return to this stadium.

The official said: "We raised concerns over these issues and they assured us that these issues will be addressed."

The board further stated that this match is part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Championship and witnessing the mismanagement, it has decided that the team will not play any match at this venue in future.

Meanwhile, the venue suffered from inadequate drainage, a waterlogged outfield, and other facilities, which acted as a barrier for the groundstaff to prepare the field for unpredictable weather conditions.

Due to the lack of modern facilities, the groundstaff was unable to dry the field, even though there was no rain in Noida throughout the day.

On Tuesday groundsmen dragged out tarpaulin to cover areas of the pitch in anticipation of more rain, while others held electric fans over some of the worst wet patches.

Ground staff also dug up a wet patch -- in the cover-point and mid-wicket region -- and were filling it with dry soil and fresh turf.

Additionally, this is to remind that Afghanistan planned a tour to India for a one-off Test match against New Zealand.

The first-day was wasted due to wet outfield, and even today, the toss has been delayed.