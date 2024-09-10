New Zealand unveil squad for Women's T20 World Cup

Sophie Devine to lead the squad in Women's T20 World Cup 2024. -ICC

New Zealand announced on Tuesday their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC women’s T20 World Cup with all-rounder Sophie Devine leading the team.

Devine, who will be making her ninth appearance, hopes to lift the trophy for the first time since they finished as runner up in 2009 and 2010.

The competition is set to begin in October in the United Arab Emirates.

The squad includes experienced players like Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, and Maddy Green.

Devine and Bates are the two players that have appeared at every edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Additionally, right-arm medium bowler Rosemary Mair, who missed the England tour due to back injury, will be adding more flair to the pace attack in the upcoming tournament.

Jess Kerr, Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe and Molly Penfold are the others in the pace department.



Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr and Fran Jonas add good variety to the spin attack for UAE conditions.

White Ferns coach Ben Sawyer believes his squad is a combination of experienced and young players.

“Congratulations to all of the players named in this squad, it’s a significant achievement to be selected to represent your country at a World Cup,” Sawyer said. “I’m really pleased with this squad, I think these are our best 15 players to adapt to what will likely be varied conditions.”



Additionally, appreciating Devine and Bates, the coach highlighted the duo’s experience from World Cups to franchise leagues.

Alongside New Zealand, Australia, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are named in Group A in the Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled in October.

The Devine-led side will be playing their warm-up matches against South Africa and England ahead of the main event.

New Zealand squad:

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu