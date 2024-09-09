Cristiano Ronaldo picks between Mbappe, Benzema

Ronaldo surprises fans by choosing Mbappe (L) over Benzema (R) as ‘greatest player’. -Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese superstar, chose the rising star Kylian Mbappe over his former teammate Karim Benzema in a challenge on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

The 39-year-old responded after he was asked to choose the better players.

After choosing David Beckham over Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs over Becks, the Al-Nassr’s captain chose the French sensation without any hesitation.

Alongside the former player, CR7 has played for several years. However, he has recently had the opportunity to play with Mbappe, 25.

Meanwhile, the French player has surpassed Benzema’s total goals internationally, with 48 to the Al Ittihad marksman's 37 for Les Bleus.

Recalling his previous conversation of 2022, the only player to smash 900 goals chose Lionel Messi as the greatest players he had witnessed, although the UEFA’s men’s player of the year stopped short of admitting the Argentinian was better than himself.

The TV presenter and journalist Morgan reported: "He was incredibly respectful about Messi and I said to him, 'Who's the best player you've ever seen?'

"He said, 'Messi, but you're asking the wrong question, you're not asking me who is the best player…', because, of course, he has never seen himself play live.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo’s response about Mbappe have left the fans wondering just how successful Mbappe could be in comparison to the most-followed celebrity.

Previously this month, Ronaldo said that he had no plans to retire from international football.

The Portuguese great already holds the record for the most caps and goals of any player in men's internationals, scoring 131 times in 213 games.