PFF faces difficulties once again from PSB in obtaining NOC for SAFF U17 Championship

Pakistan's U-17 awaits NOC ahead of SAFF Football Championship. -PFF

Karachi: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is once again facing difficulties in obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the SAFF Under-17 Championship.

Reliable sources have confirmed that the PSB has declined to issue the existing NOC request, instructing the PFF to resubmit their application with complete documentation.

According to sources, the PFF had sent a letter to the PSB on August 22, requesting the NOC. However, the PSB notified the PFF via email on September 6 that the application was received after the designated timeframe set for such a process and was incomplete.

The PSB stated that the NOC request was belated and did not include the required signatures from the PFF NC Chairman, which is mandatory under the rules.

In its email, the PSB clarified that only the signatures of the Chairman of the Normalization Committee would be accepted.

Sources further indicate that the PSB has asked the Pakistan Football Federation to submit the complete documents again.

The SAFF Under-17 Football Championship is scheduled to be held in Bhutan from September 20, and the Pakistan Under-17 football team is currently undergoing training at a camp in Abbottabad in preparation for the event.